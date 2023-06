SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Jamesville-DeWitt baseball team lost an extra innings heartbreaker on Saturday night, falling to Columbia (Section II Champion) 3-2 in the Class A quarterfinals.

J-D tied the game up with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning. The Red Rams would give up the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the top of the 8th.

Jamesville-DeWitt concludes its season with a record of 14-8.