DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse team cruised to a 14-2 win over visiting Auburn on Friday night.

Aidan Bates led the way for the Red Rams with four goals. Sam Brazell and Lucas Patchen both chipped in four points for J-D in the win.

Jamesville-DeWitt (8-3) returns to action next Tuesday on the road at Syracuse. Auburn (7-6) will look to bounce back next Tuesday at home against ESM.