DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse team scored 7 goals in the second quarter, cruising past Homer 14-9 in the Section III Class C semifinals on Friday night.

J-D, the top-seed was led by Gannon Kessler, who scored six goals and added two assists.

Jamesville-DeWitt (13-4) advances to the Section III Class C finals on Wednesday to face Liverpool at F-M High School this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.