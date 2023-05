DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse team wrapped up the regular season on Saturday afternoon with a 15-7 win over Fayetteville-Manlius.

Mario Streiff led the Red Rams attack with four goals and an assist. Robert Madden paced the Hornets with three goals and three assists in the loss.

J-D heads into sectionals at 11-4. F-M drops to 10-6 on the season.