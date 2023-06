CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse team knocked off Maine-Endwell 13-1 on Saturday in the NYSPHSAA Class C quarterfinals.

Graham Kesselring and Mario Streiff both scored four goals to paced the Red Rams attack.

Jamesville-DeWitt (15-4) advances to the NYSPHSAA Class C semifinals to face Honeoye Falls-Lima (Section V Champion) on Wednesday at SUNY Cortland.