DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Top-seed Jamesville-DeWitt defeated Central Square 6-2 on Tuesday for the Section III Class A title. It’s the Red Rams first Section III softball championship since 2019.

Emily Bulone finished 3-4 at the plate, driving in two runs. Kaira McMahon picked up the win in the circle, tossing a complete-game five-hitter. McMahon struck out four, giving up just two runs.

Jamesville-Dewitt (18-3) advances to the NYSPHSAA Class A Sub Regional to face Troy (Section II Champion) on Thursday at Carrier Park in DeWitt.