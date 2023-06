HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse team fell to Manhasset 14-5 in Sunday’s Class C title game at Hofstra University.

The Red Rams trailed 7-2 at the half and just couldn’t catch up. Mario Streiff led the Jamesville-DeWitt attack with two goals on the day.

Jamesville-DeWitt finishes the season 16-5.