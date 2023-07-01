PORTLAND, O.R. (WSYR-TV) –

A couple of former Syracuse stars are set to sign NBA free agent deals.

ESPN is reporting that Jerami Grant has agreed to stay in Portland. Grant is set to sign a new five-year, $160 million-dollar deal with the Trailblazers. In 2014, Grant was the 39th overall pick in the NBA Draft. This past season he averaged nearly 21 points and four rebounds a game with Portland.

In other NBA free agent news, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that former ‘Cuse star Oshae Brissett is headed to Boston. Brissett has agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. This past season, the undrafted 25-year-old averaged six points and three rebounds a game with the Pacers.