Orchard Park, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former Onondaga Tigers star Latavius Murray is set to begin his tenth season in the NFL. At 33-years old, Murray is the oldest running back in the league.

Since 2014, Murray has played for six different NFL teams, joining the Buffalo Bills this past offseason. In his first nine seasons in the league, Latavius has rushed for over six-thousand yards and 55 touchdowns.

You can watch Latavius Murray and the Buffalo Bills second preseason game on NewsChannel 9 this Saturday. Kickoff between the Bills and Steelers is schedule for 6:30 p.m.