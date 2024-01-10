CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Jesse Desena scored on the power-play with 1:01 left in the game, lifting West Genesee past Baldwinsville on Tuesday 2-1.

Matthew Schneid got the scoring started for the Wildcats, with a goal in the second period. Mitchell Burlingame scored the lone goal for the Bees in the third. Luke Beck turned aside 25 of the 26 shots he faced for the win.

West Genesee (9-2-1) extends its unbeaten streak to eight games. The Wildcats are back in action on Thursday at Victor. Baldwinsville (5-5) will hosts RFA on Thursday.