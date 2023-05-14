Syracuse, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) – Redshirt sophomore midfielder Ethan Loun (West Linn, Ore./West Linn) tallied a career high-tying three goals to lead the top-ranked and top-seeded Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team to an 11-7 victory over fourth-ranked and fifth-seeded Adelphi University in the NCAA Championships quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

With the victory, the Dolphins advance to the NCAA semifinals for the fourth straight season and the 17th time in the last 21 seasons and will host seventh-ranked and second-seeded Mercyhurst University on Sunday, May 21 at 1:00 p.m. Mercyhurst advanced to the semifinals with a 10-9 win over sixth-seeded Saint Anselm College. The Dolphins and the Lakers will meet for the 11th time, including the fourth time in NCAA Championships play, while the Lakers will be making their first trip to the Le Moyne campus.

“How tough are my guys!!” said head coach Dan Sheehan. “A week filled with emotions all over the place and they respond like fierce competitors. We are grateful for another week together.”

The Dolphins close out their Upstate-Downstate rivalry with the Panthers with a 22-10 record over 32 all-time matchups, including a mark of 17-6 since Adelphi joined the Northeast-10 Conference prior to the 2010 season, and a 3-0 mark in NCAA Championships matchups.