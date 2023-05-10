SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has learned that within the hour, Le Moyne college will be announcing its move to Division 1 in all sports.

Le Moyne will be joining the NEC “Northeast Conference” beginning July 1st.

As part of the transition to Division 1, teams will be ineligible to take part in NCAA tournament competition for a period of four years and they will have to sit out any post-season competition in the conference for two years.

NewsChannel 9 will have more coming up later this afternoon.