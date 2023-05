SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Le Moyne men beat Bentley 12-8 Saturday afternoon to claim their 16th NE10 title.

Joey Pezzimenti led the ‘Phins attack netting six goals along with one assist. Kevin Sheehan added three goals. Kyle Caves netted two goals.

Le Moyne will find out who they are playing in the first round of the 2023 NCAA DII men’s lacrosse tournament on Sunday.