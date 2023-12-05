WEST POINT, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Blake Barker tallied 20 points off the bench to lead Army West Point to a 68-51 victory over the Le Moyne College men’s basketball team on Tuesday night at Christl Arena.

Graduate student forward Luke Sutherland (Syracuse, N.Y./West Genesee/Siena/Bryant) led the Dolphins offensively with 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Junior forward Ocypher Owens (Orlando, Fla./Orlando Christian Prep/Indian River State) recorded eight of his 12 points in the second half, while leading the Dolphins with eight rebounds.

Le Moyne (3-6) returns to action on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Binghamton University.