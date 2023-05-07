Indianapolis, Ind. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) – The Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team has been selected to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships for the 20th time, as announced by the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Committee on Sunday night on NCAA.com.

The top-ranked and top-seeded Dolphins will receive a bye in the first round and will begin pursuit of their seventh national championship by hosting an NCAA Division II quarterfinal on Sunday, May 14 at 1:00 p.m. against either 10th-ranked and fourth-seeded Bentley University or fourth-ranked and fifth-seeded Adelphi University. The Falcons and Panthers meet in the NCAA Division II First Round on Wednesday, May 10 in Waltham, Mass., home of the Falcons.

Le Moyne enters the tournament with a record of 16-0 after capturing its 16th Northeast-10 Conference Championship on Saturday afternoon, 12-8, over Bentley. Fourth-seeded Bentley enters its first NCAA tournament at 10-5 after falling to the Dolphins in the NE10 Championship game on Saturday afternoon, while Adelphi is 15-3 after suffering its second loss of the season to Bentley on Wednesday in the NE10 semifinals.

A matchup between Bentley and Le Moyne would be the third of the season, first in NCAA play and 34th all-time. The Dolphins won the regular season matchup, 12-10, on April 11 and the NE10 title game on Saturday, 12-8. A matchup between Adelphi and Le Moyne would be the second of the season, third in NCAA Championship action and 32nd all-time. The Dolphins recorded a 10-9 come-from-behind win over the Panthers on April 25

Great Midwest Athletic Conference champion Mercyhurst University (14-2) earned the second seed in the North Region and will host the winner between eighth-ranked and third-seeded Mercy College (14-3), the East Coast Conference champion, and 12th-ranked and sixth-seeded Saint Anselm College (9-4), an NE10 semifinalist.

The winners of Sunday’s North Region contests will meet in the NCAA semifinals on Sunday, May 21 on the campus of the higher seed.

In the South Region, second-ranked and top-seeded Rollins College (15-1), the only program with one loss in the nation, hosts the winner between 11th-ranked and fourth-seeded University of Tampa (13-3), the defending national champion, and fifth-ranked and fifth-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne University (14-3), which fell in the South Atlantic Conference championship.

In the other half of the South Region, ninth-ranked and second-seeded Limestone University (15-4), which is making its 21st NCAA appearance in the last 23 years and won the South Atlantic Conference championship, will host the winner between sixth-ranked and third-seeded Wingate University (14-2), which is making its sixth NCAA appearance, and third-ranked and sixth-seeded University of Indianapolis, which earned its fourth NCAA berth.

The winners of Sunday’s South Region contests will meet on May 21 on the campus of the higher seeded team.

The North and South champions will then battle for the National Championship on Sunday, May 28 at 1:00 p.m. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the 2018 Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles. Lincoln Financial Field has hosted six previous title games, with the Dolphins capturing three (2006, 2013, 2016) and falling in another (2015).

2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championships

North Region

Le Moyne (16-0) Mercyhurst (14-2) Mercy (14-3) Bentley (10-5) Adelphi (15-3) Saint Anselm (9-4)

South Region

Rollins (15-1) Limestone (15-4) Wingate (12-2) Tampa (13-3) Lenoir-Rhyne (14-3) Indianapolis (14-2)

Schedule

May 10 – First Round games (at campus sites)

May 14 – NCAA Quarterfinals (at campus sites)

May 21 – NCAA Semifinals (at campus sites)

May 28 – NCAA Championship Game – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pa. – 1:00 p.m.