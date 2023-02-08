SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Le Moyne men saw its four game winning streak snapped, falling at home to Assumption 76-72.

The Dolphins trailed by 20 points in the first half, storming back in the second half to take a 68-64 lead. The Greyhounds closed the game on a 12-4 run, handing the Dolphins their 12th loss of the season.

Xavier Wilson posted a double-double for Le Moyne, scoring 11 points and adding 11 rebounds. Former West Genesee standout Luke Sutherland chipped in ten points.

Le Moyne drops to 13-12 overall (10-7 in the NE-10).

The ‘Phins return to action on Saturday at AIC.