WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) –

The Le Moyne men’s basketball team fell to Georgetown 94-57 in their first game as a Division I program.

The Hoyas broke the game open late in the first half, going on a 19-4 run to close out the first half. Georgetown put five players in double figures. Supreme Cook led the way with a game-high 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Kaiyem Cleary was the lone Le Moyne player in double figures, finishing with 11 points. Former West Genesee standout Luke Sutherland added nine points for the ‘Phins in the loss.

Le Moyne returns to action on Friday night at 22nd ranked Villanova.