SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Senior forward Xavier Wilson (Spring Valley, N.Y./Archbishop Stepinac/The Hotchkiss School/Central Connecticut State) scored 18 points to lead the Le Moyne College men’s basketball team to an 84-81 victory over Franklin Pierce University in Northeast-10 Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Court.

Wilson recorded 12 of his points after halftime, while finishing the game with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. First-year graduate student guard Isaiah Salter (Charlotte, N.C./Central Cabarrus/American International/Adelphi) netted 11 of his 17 points in the second half, while dishing out six assists.

Fourth-year junior forward Luke Sutherland (Syracuse, N.Y./West Genesee/Siena/Bryant) tallied 16 points, including 11 in the first half. Junior guard Darrick Jones Jr. (Richmond, Va./Oak Hill Academy/Towson) registered 12 points in 12 minutes off the bench, including 10 in 10 first-half minutes.

Le Moyne (13-11, 10-6 NE10), which moved past the Ravens for fifth place in the NE10 standing by one-half of a game, concludes its three-game homestand on Tuesday against Assumption University at 7:30 p.m.