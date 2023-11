SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After a week in California, the Le Moyne men’s basketball team returned to Ted Grant Court on Wednesday, blowing out Division III Fredonia State 92-54.

Former West Genesee standout Luke Sutherland poured in 19 points in the win. As a team the Dolphins hit 16 three-point field goals.

Le Moyne (3-5) returns to action next Tuesday at Army.