SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Senior forward Xavier Wilson (Spring Valley, N.Y./Archbishop Stepinac/The Hotchkiss School/Central Connecticut State) registered a career-high 24 points to lead the Le Moyne College men’s basketball team to an 88-82 win over Adelphi University on Wednesday night in Northeast-10 Conference action at Ted Grant Court.

Wilson registered 18 of his points in the second half on 7-of-8 shooting from the field, including 3-of-3 from three-point range. Fourth-year junior forward Luke Sutherland (Syracuse, N.Y./West Genesee/Siena/Bryant) recorded his first career double-double with 15 points, including 12 in the second half, and a career-high 10 rebounds. Redshirt sophomore guard Kevin Constant (Lawrence, Mass./Central Catholic/Tilton School) also tallied 15 points.

First-year graduate student guard Isaiah Salter (Charlotte, N.C./Central Cabarrus/American International/Adelphi) connected on four three-pointers in the first half en route to 13 points. First-year graduate student guard Mike DePersia (Cherry Hill, N.J./Haddonfield Memorial/IUPUI) flirted with a triple-double with seven points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Ronnie Silva led the Panthers in the loss with 27 points, including 17 in the second half. Dayshaun Walton posted 16 points and seven rebounds, while fellow freshmen Elijah Lewis had 14 and Mason Jackson turned in 13 points and nine rebounds.

Le Moyne (12-11, 9-6 NE10), which has won three straight games, continues its homestand on Saturday against Franklin Pierce University at 3:00 p.m. The Ravens are currently one-half game ahead of the Dolphins for fifth place in the NE10 standings.