SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Le Moyne men’s basketball program held its first practice as a Division I program on Tuesday. Nathan Champion begins his fourth season at the helm of his alma mater.

The Dolphins, return seven letterwinners and two redshirts, including all four members who started at least 20 games, from last year’s squad, which went 15-15, including 11-9 in Northeast-10 Conference action.

Le Moyne opens the season on November 7th at Georgetown.