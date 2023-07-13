SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

The Le Moyne College men’s basketball team will open its NCAA Division I era at fellow Jesuit institution, Georgetown University, on Tuesday, November 7.

“I cannot think of a more fitting opponent than Georgetown for the first Division I game in the history of the Le Moyne’s men’s basketball program,” said Le Moyne Director of Athletics & Recreation Bob Beretta. “Throughout our reclassification discussions, we cited the ability to compete against aspirant institutions as a major benefit of transitioning to Division I.

“The Georgetown brand is truly elite, academically and athletically. The history and tradition of the Hoyas’ basketball program ranks amongst the finest in all of college basketball, and Georgetown’s standing as this country’s oldest Jesuit institution resonates immensely with the entire Le Moyne community. We look forward to traveling to our Nation’s Capital for the Dolphins’ Division I debut in November.”

“This Fall will witness the ascendance of Le Moyne’s athletic programs to Division 1,” said Le Moyne President Linda Le Mura. “Appropriately enough, the new men’s basketball season will be inaugurated by a game against long-time basketball powerhouse Georgetown. This matchup is particularly apropos given the strong tradition of basketball excellence at Catholic colleges and universities in general, and the seasoned veteran vs. new kid on the block nature of this particular pairing; Georgetown is the oldest of the 27 Jesuit schools in the U.S., while Le Moyne is the youngest. While local fans will long remember the intense Georgetown-Syracuse rivalry in the classic Big East days, perhaps this matchup will plant the seeds of a new Jesuit-based rivalry.”

“I am looking forward to playing this game, not only for Le Moyne in its first official Division I men’s basketball game, but also to be opening up against another Jesuit institution like Georgetown is going to be an experience that will be second to none,” said fifth-year head coach Nate Champion ‘14. “Georgetown has a storied program that has established themselves as a top Division I program in the country. With us starting our Division I journey, it will be a lot of fun playing in an atmosphere like that. I know Coach Cooley will have his guys ready to go and so will we, it should be a fun night!”

The Dolphins, who fell to the Hoyas in a matchup during the 1952-53 season, return seven letterwinners and two redshirts, including all four members who started at least 20 games, from last year’s squad, which went 15-15, including 11-9 in Northeast-10 Conference action. The Dolphins were the sixth seed in the NE10 Championship and scored the final five points of the game to defeat Saint Michael’s College, 77-74, in the first round before falling to eventual regional runner-up Bentley University. The Dolphins return their top two scorers from last year, graduate students Isaiah Salter and Luke Sutherland, two of their top three rebounders, Sutherland and graduate student Mike DePersia, and top two assist leaders, Salter and DePersia. Salter averaged 11.7 points and 3.0 assists per game in his first season as a Dolphin, Sutherland posted 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds and DePersia recorded 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. For his efforts on the defensive side of the ball, DePersia was named to the inaugural Northeast-10 Conference All-Defensive Team.

The Hoyas went 7-25 overall in 2022-23 and posted a mark of 2-18 in Big East competition. Under first-year head coach Ed Cooley, who took over the program in late March following 12 seasons at Providence College, the Hoyas return five letterwinners. They return two of their top six scorers and two of their top four rebounders.

The complete 2023-24 Le Moyne College men’s basketball schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.