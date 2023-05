SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The 5th ranked Le Moyne women punched their ticket to the NE10 conference championship with a dominating 17-6 win over Adelphi University Friday afternoon.

Gemma Addonizio, the former F-M Hornet led the way for the ‘Phins netting two goals, to go along with six assists. Sara Goodwin the Baldwinsville native added four goals and one assist.

Le Moyne will hit the road to battle Pace this Sunday in the NE10 title game.