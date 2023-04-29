SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Senior attacker Gemma Addonizio (Manlius, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius) had a season-high six points and senior goalkeeper Paige Crandall (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) made a season-high 13 saves to lead the sixth-ranked Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team to a 15-8 victory over 25th-ranked Southern New Hampshire University in the Northeast-10 Conference regular season finale on Saturday at Ted Grant Field.

The Dolphins will open NE10 Championships play on Tuesday at home as the second seed against seventh-seeded Assumption University at 4:00 p.m.

“Today’s win was earned through physical play and the ability to make in-game adjustments,” said head coach Liz Beville. “On ‘Senior Day’, I thought Gemma and Paige really stepped up. It feels great to go undefeated at home in the regular season.”

Le Moyne opened the game’s scoring just over four minutes into the game as graduate student attacker Sara Goodwin (Baldwinsville, N.Y./C.W. Baker/Virginia Tech) netted her 51st goal of the season.

Shelby Cole answered back 50 seconds later with her 56th goal of the year to knot the score at one.

The Dolphins followed with the next to goals to take the lead for good. Addonizio put the team in front with 9:05 left off a feed from Goodwin, who had scooped up the loose ball off a failed clear by the Penmen. Graduate student midfielder Adrianna Nojaim (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) followed at the 2:39 mark with her 13th goal of the campaign after collecting a pass from graduate student attacker Jessica Meneilly (Cicero, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse).

The Penmen got back within one for the final time with 51 seconds left in the quarter as Angelina Graziano tallied her 54th goal of the season.

Le Moyne scored the first three goals of the second quarter. Addonizio netted the first goal at the 9:52 mark for a 4-2 lead. Goodwin converted a free-position shot 44 seconds later to give her 75 points on the season, which are the seventh-most in the regular season in the program’s history. Following a yellow card on the Penmen, junior attacker Sarah Hutchings (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus) finished off a pass from Nojaim with 6:51 left for her 20th goal of the season.

Shelby Cole finished off the half’s scoring with 10 seconds left off a scramble in front of the net in an extra-player situation after Crandall saved a free-position shot.

Following six minutes of scoreless play to start the third quarter, Skylar Renaud posted her 53rd goal of the year to get SNHU within 6-4.

Le Moyne countered with four straight goals. Graduate student attacker Katelyn Karleski (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill/Onondaga C.C.) started the run 36 seconds later with her 21st goal of the season. Off a restart of a missed shot two minutes later, Hutchings tallied her 21st goal off a feed from Addonizio, who then netted her 27th goal of the year with 3:25 left in the quarter. Fifth year defender Taylor Reich (Marietta, N.Y./Marcellus) registered her fifth career goal with 1:58 remaining.

Renaud completed the quarter’s scoring with nine seconds left after collecting a loose ball in front of the net off a save by Crandall.

Graziano tallied her 55th goal of the season with 12:11 left in the fourth quarter after taking a pass from Courtney Cronin.

Le Moyne tallied the next three goals. Meneilly found the back of the net at the 11:05 mark off a pass from Addonizio for her 60th goal of the season. With the goal, Meneilly has scored in 50 consecutive games. Addonizio followed at the 9:22 mark by converting a free-position shot. Meneilly then registered her second goal of the day 70 seconds later.

The Penmen recorded the next two goals to get within five. Graziano scored at the 6:24 mark off a dish from Catherine Derhak. Renaud scored her 55th goal of the season three minutes later.

Le Moyne finished off the game’s scoring with a pair of goals in a span of 45 seconds. Meneilly scored her 62nd goal of the season at the 2:22 mark off a feed from Hutchings, who then tallied an unassisted goal with 1:37 left. Meneilly’s 62 goals are tied with Amanda Keegan ’07 for the eighth-most in a season in the program’s history and are the second-most in the regular season.

Crandall tallied her 14th win of the season between the pipes after making four saves in each of the first and third quarters and five in the second. Senior defender Savannah Fish (Adams Center, N.Y./South Jefferson) collected four ground balls in her final regular season home game. Megan Petko made nine saves in the loss for the Penmen.