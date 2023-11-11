SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

The Le Moyne College women’s basketball team suffered an 82-61 setback against the Stony Brook Seawolves in its home opener on Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Court.

Le Moyne trailed 22-18 after 10 minutes, then 40-30 at halftime, but a 14-0 run by Stony Brook to start the third period helped the visitors pull away.

Sophomore guard Sierra Linnin (Valley Cottage, N.Y./Albertus Magnus) led the Dolphins in scoring with a season-high 15 points. Linnin knocked down three three-point field goals and shot 4-4 from the free-throw line.

Fifth-year guard Lytoya Baker (Rochester, N.Y./Bishop Kearney) scored in double figures for the third time in as many games to begin the season, tallying 11 points, a team-high six rebounds, three assists and a team-best three steals on Saturday. Baker shot a team-best 5-5 from the line.

Sophomore guard Kaia Goode (Rochester, N.Y./Bishop Kearney) also recorded three assists for Le Moyne to go along with nine points, three rebounds and a steal, while junior guard Emily Florvil (Brooklyn, N.Y./Nazareth) added three assists, five rebounds, two steals and a field goal.

Le Moyne redshirt-junior forward Haedyn Roberts (Holland Patent, N.Y./Holland Patent) shot 4-4 from the line and finished the non-conference contest with seven points, four rebounds and an assist.

Sophomore guard Michelina Lombardi (Wynantskill, N.Y./Averill Park) registered five points, a steal and a rebound in 15 minutes off the bench, while freshman guard Zhara Adeyemi (Brooklyn, N.Y./South Shore) scored her first career field goal and knocked down two free throws to finish the game with four fourth-quarter points.

Stony Brook graduate center Khari Clark led the Seawolves in scoring with 19 points on 9-10 from the field to go along with a game-high eight rebounds.

Graduate guard Gigi Gonzalez and junior forward Sherese Pittman tallied 14 points, seven assists and two steals each for Stony Brook. Gonzalez shot 3-6 from long range and 5-7 from the free-throw line, while Pittman went 4-7 from the field and 6-6 from the line.

Freshman guard Janay Brantley recorded seven assists and zero turnovers in 18 minutes off the bench for Stony Brook.

As a team, the Dolphins shot 15-16 from the free-throw line, compared to 16-21 for Stony Brook.

Le Moyne, which lost games at Colorado State and #20 Colorado to begin the season, recorded season-highs in points (61), field goals made (20), steals (10), caused turnovers (16) and bench points (17) during Saturday’s matchup.

Le Moyne shot 7-13 from the field during the first 10 minutes, and they were a perfect 7-7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter during which they outscored the Seawolves by a tally of 23-20.

Stony Brook shot 28-51 from the field, including 10-24 from beyond the three-point line during the 40 minutes.

The Seawolves shot 8-15 from the field and 3-6 from three during their big third quarter while holding the Dolphins to 2-13 from the field and 0-5 from long range.

The Dolphins will return to action on Monday with a non-conference matchup at #21 University of Southern California.