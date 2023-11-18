LOWELL, M.A. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

The Le Moyne College women’s basketball team recorded a 63-61 overtime win at UMass Lowell on Saturday afternoon in non-conference action.

The River Hawks made a three pointer at the top of the key with 12 seconds left in the overtime period to tie the game at 61-61, but Le Moyne sophomore guard Kaia Goode (Rochester, N.Y./Bishop Kearney) quickly brought the ball up the left side of the court, made a move towards the baseline, then turned and sent a pass to fifth-year guard Lytoya Baker (Rochester, N.Y./Bishop Kearney) in the paint.

Baker gathered the pass with her back to the basket, then turned towards her left shoulder and banked home a contested shot to give the Dolphins a two-point lead with under three seconds on the clock.

UMass Lowell’s last-second heave missed to the right of the rim, and the Dolphins celebrated their first victory of the program’s Division I era.

“It was an unbelievable effort by UMass Lowell. We watched tons of film and we knew they weren’t ever going to go away. No lead was safe and no deficit was safe. Kudos to my team for just fighting for 45 minutes,” said Le Moyne head coach Mary Grimes after the game.

Baker finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes, while Goode tied her career-high of seven assists to go along with seven points, three steals and three rebounds in 38 minutes played.

Graduate guard Sydney Lusher (Oneida, N.Y./Oneida) led the Dolphins in scoring with a game-high 16 points on 7-9 shooting from the field, including 2-2 from long distance.

The Dolphins improve to 1-4 with the win, and will return to Massachusetts on Wednesday to take on Boston University.