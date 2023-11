FORT COLLINS, C.O. (WSYR-TV) –

The Le Moyne women’s basketball team opened its first season as a Division I program with a 69-49 loss at Colorado State on Monday.

Lytoya Baker paced the ‘Phins with 17 points and ten rebounds in the loss. Auburn native Leah Middleton and former Oneida standout Sydney Lusher both scored six points for Le Moyne.

McKenna Hofschild led all scores with a game-high 24 points for Colorado State.

Le Moyne (0-1) returns to action on Wednesday at 20th ranked Colorado.