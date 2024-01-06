SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

The Le Moyne College women’s basketball team recorded a 65-52 win over the visiting FDU Knights on Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Court in its conference opener, securing the program’s first-ever Northeast Conference victory.

Le Moyne held a seven-point lead at halftime, and a 10-point lead after the third quarter, then the Knights cut their deficit to four with 7:03 remaining in the third, but the Dolphins scored 15 of the game’s final 21 points to close out their first home win of the campaign.

Redshirt-junior forward Haedyn Roberts (Holland Patent, N.Y./Holland Patent) scored a game-high and personal season-high 17 points on 50% shooting from the field and 2-3 from three-point range with a team-best eight rebounds in 26 minutes played. With the help of Roberts’ 17 Le Moyne scored a season-high 25 bench points.

Sophomore guard Sierra Linnin (Valley Cottage, N.Y./Albertus Magnus) shot 4-7 from the field, including 3-6 from three-point range on Saturday for the ‘Phins, finishing the contest with 11 points, two assists and two steals. Linnin has shot a combined 7-12 from long range during Le Moyne’s last two home games. The Dolphins made a season-best eight three pointers against FDU and have now shot above 44% from long range in each of their last two contests.

Fifth-year guard Lytoya Baker (Rochester, N.Y./Bishop Kearney) was the third Le Moyne player to score in double figures during the conference opener, tallying 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a team-high 37 minutes played.

Le Moyne graduate guard Sydney Lusher (Oneida, N.Y./Oneida) registered a game-high and personal season-high five assists during the win to go along with seven points and three rebounds, while sophomore guard Kaia Goode (Rochester, N.Y./Bishop Kearney) distributed four assists with four points and four rebounds. As a team, the Dolphins shattered their previous season-high in assists, tallying 20 assists on 25 made field goals against the Knights.

Junior forward Brianna Williams (Brampton, Ontario/Southwest Academy/Hartford) contributed six points and five rebounds to the Le Moyne cause, including a team-high four offensive rebounds.

The Le Moyne women’s basketball team will return to action next Saturday when they travel to North Andover Massachusetts to take on the Merrimack College Warriors.