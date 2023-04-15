SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Graduate student attacker Jessica Meneilly (Cicero, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) scored five goals to lead the seventh-ranked Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team to a 14-8 victory over ninth-ranked Adelphi University in Northeast-10 Conference action on Saturday at Ted Grant Field.

“What a great day to be a ‘Phin!” said head coach Liz Beville. “I’m so proud of our team and their ability to execute all over the field. It feels great to have secured a win as we welcomed back alumni to celebrate our 30th season as a program today.”

Following five scoreless minutes to start the game, Tamia Lawson got the Panthers on the scoreboard at the 9:50 mark with her ninth goal of the year.

Le Moyne, which takes a 7-6 lead in the series with the Panthers in conference matchups, answered back with five straight goals, the first four of which were scored by Meneilly. She converted a free-position shot 31 seconds after Lawson scored to knot the score at one apiece. She put the Dolphins in front at the 7:31 mark by finishing off a feed from senior attacker Gemma Addonizio (Manlius, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius). With the goal, Meneilly passed Erin McMullen ’21 for second on the program’s career goals list with her 186th. Following three and one-half minutes of back-and-forth play, Meneilly made it 3-1 by scoring off a pass from graduate student midfielder Katelyn Karleski (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill/Onondaga C.C.). She pushed the lead to three 80 seconds later by converting a free-position shot. Just 42 seconds later, sophomore attacker Grace Detor (Syracuse, N.Y./West Genesee) netted a free-position shot for her 14th goal of the season to end the scoring in the quarter.

Adelphi cut into its deficit with the first goal of the second quarter as Danielle Marino tallied her 19th goal of the year one minute in.

Addonizio countered with her 18th goal of the campaign with 11:07 left in the half.

The Panthers scored the final three goals of the quarter to pull within 6-5. Marino started the run at the 9:23 mark. Kerrin Heuser made it 6-4 with 1:43 left off a feed from Alison Turner. The duo connected again 14 seconds later as Heuser scored her 22nd goal of the season.

Adelphi evened the score at six apiece 1:20 into the third quarter as Kelly-Ann McGrath tallied her 18th goal of the season.

Le Moyne regained control of the game with the last four goals of the quarter. Graduate student attacker Sara Goodwin (Baldwinsville, N.Y./C.W. Baker/Virginia Tech) put the Dolphins back in front with a drive in front of the crease from the right at the 13:00 mark for her 39th goal of the year. She scored again 57 seconds later off a free-position shot. Addonizio made it 9-6 with a behind-the-back shot off a scramble for a loose ball with 9:10 left. Junior midfielder Reilly Geer (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill) got the Dolphins into double-digits with her ninth goal of the season with 4:59 to go in the period.

The Dolphins extended their run to six straight goals with the first two of the fourth quarter. Following a turnover by the Panthers on the opening possession of the quarter, Meneilly finished off another pass from Addonizio with 12:48 left for her conference-leading 47th goal of the season. With the goal, Meneilly passed Kylie Rosette ’08 and Nicole Delany ’20 to become the 10th player in the program’s history to record 200 career points. After passing off a free-position attempt, junior midfielder Rhonee Shea Pal (Canastota, N.Y./Bishop Grimes) got the ball back from Geer and netted her seventh goal of the season with 11:14 remaining.

Giovanna Zapparrata snapped Le Moyne’s run with 10:16 left by converting a free-position shot for her eighth goal of the season.

Le Moyne took its largest lead of the game by scoring the next two goals. Detor converted another free-position shot with 8:21 left and graduate student midfielder Adrianna Nojaim (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) followed with one of her own at the 6:10 mark for her ninth goal of the campaign.

McGrath completed the game’s scoring with 5:06 remaining in the contest.

Senior goalkeeper Paige Crandall (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) registered nine saves, including three in each of the first and fourth quarters, to earn her fourth career victory over the Panthers, which ties Hannah George ’20 for the most by a Dolphin netminder. Madison Marchetta turned away five shots in the loss for the Panthers.

Le Moyne (11-2, 7-1 NE10), which improved to 6-0 at home this season to extend its home winning streak to 11, is on the road for its next two games, starting with The College of Saint Rose on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.