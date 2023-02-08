SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Le Moyne women moved into first place in the NE-10, edging #18 Assumption 58-57 on Tuesday night.

Haedyn Roberts celebrated her 21st birthday, scoring the game winning basket with 8.4 seconds to play.

Lytoya Baker paced the ‘Phins with a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Le Moyne has won eight straight games, improving to 18-5 on the season. The Dolphins sit in first place in the NE-10 with a record of 13-4.

Le Moyne travels to Springfield, Mass to take on AIC this Saturday.