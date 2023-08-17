ORONO, M.E. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

The Le Moyne College women’s soccer team fell to the University of Maine on Thursday afternoon in the team’s season opener and Division I debut.

The Maine Black Bears, who put together a 4-0-4 conference record in the America East in 2022, earned a shutout victory over the Dolphins on their home field to begin the 2023 campaign.

Maine scored four goals in the first half, then added a fifth goal during the final 45 minutes.

The Dolphins took five shots during the second half, compared to six for Maine, and Le Moyne earned three corner kicks in the final 45 minutes while limiting the Black Bears to one.

The Dolphins will return to action on August 24 when they travel to New Rochelle to take on the Iona Gaels.