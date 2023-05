SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool Warriors baseball team shutout Baldwinsville 13-0 on Thursday night at OCC in the Section III Class AA semifinals.

Tyler Vivacqua did it all for the Warriors, picking up the win on the mound, and driving in three runs at the plate.

Liverpool (12-9) advances to the Section III Class AA finals to face CBA. That game will be played Sunday at Onondaga Community College.