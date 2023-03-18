GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Liverpool boys fell to North Rockland in the Class AA state semifinal 57-55 in overtime Friday afternoon.

This game was a back and forth battle for 36 minutes. Both sides had a chance to win it in regulation but couldn’t.

In the end, it was Yariel Gomez from North Rockland hit the game winning shot with two seconds left in overtime to send the Red Raiders to the state final.

Andreo Ash led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 17 points. Fredrick Fowler Jr. added 14 points.