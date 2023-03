SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Liverpool boys basketball team beat West Genesee Sunday evening 66-53 to win the Class AA championship. This is the second straight title for the Warriors.

Andreo Ash led the way for Liverpool with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. Bruce Wingate also chipped in 19 points. Christian Amica and Christian Cain each had 16 points for West Genesee.

Liverpool will face Section II champion Green Tech in the regional final.