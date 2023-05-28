SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Liverpool baseball team found themselves in a 5-0 hole in the 1st inning. That didn’t phase the Warriors one bit. Liverpool crawled back to beat CBA 11-5.

Jack Hoppe was lights out on the mound. The senior pitcher tossed a complete-game, striking out five in the win.

This is Liverpool’s first section title since 2017. That was also the year that they won a state title. Liverpool (13-9) will face Section II champion Shenendehowa in the Class AA regional final next Saturday.