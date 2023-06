SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool Warriors were edged by Shenendehowa (Section II Champion) 6-5 in the NYSPHSAA Class AA baseball Regional Final on Saturday afternoon at OCC.

The Warriors scored four times in the bottom of the 5th inning to take a 5-1 lead. Shen answered with five runs in the top of the 6th, holding on for the win.

Liverpool finishes the season with a record of 13-10.