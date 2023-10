LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Down 20-0 in the second quarter, Liverpool rallied for a 29-26 win over Utica Proctor in the Section III Class AA football quarterfinals.

John Sindoni helped to spear-head the comeback, tossing for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Jordan Grandinetti hauled in nine passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors win.

Liverpool (5-3) advances to the Section III Class AA semifinals to face top-seed CBA next Friday.