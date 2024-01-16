LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool girls basketball team jumped out to a 22-2 lead after the first quarter, and never looked back topping Central Square 78-30.

A’briyah Cunningham paced the Warriors with a game-high 25 points. Kaylyn Sweeney chipped in 15 points, and Angeliena Kohler added 10 points. Natalee Crandall led the Red Hawks with 10 points.

Liverpool (13-1) returns to action on Friday at home against Oswego. Central Square (8-3) will look to bounce back on Wednesday at home against Henninger.