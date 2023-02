CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Liverpool girls basketball team beat Cicero-North Syracuse 55-37 to earn first place in the SCAC Metro division.

Navaeh Wingate led the Warriors with 22 points. A’briyah Cunningham added eight points.

Kathleen McRobbie-Taru led the Northstars with 14 points.

Liverpool improves to 15-3 and 7-1 in the SCAC. Next up for the Warriors is a home game against West Genesee on Friday.