SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool girls are headed to the state semifinals, after defeating Albany High (Section II Champion) 56-51 on Saturday afternoon at the SRC Arena.

Nevaeh Wingate was one of three Warriors in double figures, leading the way with 18 points. A’briyah Cunningham added 11 points, and Jakeira Stackhouse chipped in ten points in the Warriors win.

Liverpool (21-3) advances to its first NYSPHSAA Class AA Final Four since 1988. The Warriors will take on White Plains (Section I Champion) next Friday night at Hudson Valley Community College.