LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool girls basketball team defeated Bishop Ludden 73-57 on Wednesday afternoon in the Section III Class AA quarterfinals.

Nevaeh Wingate led the Warriors attack with 28 points. Jakeira Stackhouse chipped in 17 points, helping Liverpool get past Bishop Ludden. The Gaelic Knights were led by senior Amarah Streiff. Streiff wrapped up her outstanding high school career with 18 points.

Liverpool (18-3) advances to the Section III Class AA semifinals to face RFA on Saturday at OCC.