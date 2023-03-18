TROY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Liverpool girls saw their season come to a close Friday night. The Warriors fell to Section I’s White Plains in the Class AA state semifinals.

Liverpool trailed 32-17 at the break and just couldn’t find a way to catch up.

Nevaeh Wingate was the only player for Liverpool to score in double figures. Wingate finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Ineivi Plata finished with 21 points for White Plains. Aliya McIver finished with a triple double. McIver chipped in 13 points, 10 assists, and 14 steals.