LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a rematch of last years Section III Class AA girls final, Liverpool rallied past C-NS on Tuesday 61-49.

The Northstars built a 22-point lead in the second quarter, only to have the Warriors storm back. Liverpool outscored C-NS 26-5 in the third quarter, pulling away for the victory.

A’briyah Cunningham paced the Warriors with a game-high 23 points. Kat McRobbie-Taru led the Northstars with 19 points.

Liverpool (5-0) returns to action on Thursday at home against ESM. C-NS (1-1) will look to bounce back on Saturday at Fairport.