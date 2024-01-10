LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a matchup of two state ranked teams in Class AAA, the Liverpool girls stormed past Baldwinsville on Tuesday night 57-34.

A’briyah Cunningham scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter, helping the Warriors to a 17-3 lead after one. Angeliena Kohler added 12 points in the Warriors win.

Liverpool (11-1) has now won 13 straight games against Section III teams. The Warriors return to action on Thursday at home against F-M. Baldwinsville (9-3) will look to bounce back on Friday hosting Auburn.