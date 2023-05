DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Liverpool boys lacrosse team punched its ticket to the Section III Class A final with a 7-6 win over Cicero-North Syracuse Friday.

Brady Michaud led the Warriors attack with three goals and he also added three assists.

Liverpool (12-5) will face Baldwinsville this Wednesday in the Class A final at Cicero-North Syracuse High School at 7:00 p.m.