LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Liverpool girls softball team beat West Genesee 4-2 Saturday afternoon to punch their ticket to the Class AA final.
Liverpool (16-4) will face Baldwinsville at Carrier Park Field on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
