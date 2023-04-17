PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Vincent “Junior” Foriero, a member at Beaver Meadows, had the round of his life over the weekend. The 51-year-old golfer made two holes-in-one in the same round.

His first hole-in-one came on the par 3 8th hole with a four iron. Foriero and his group didn’t realize the ball was in the hole until they got to the green. His second ace came on the par 3 17th hole.

“I’m just glad that my brother was there and I got to celebrate with the folks up at Beaver Meadows. That was more important than anything else that I was around all the people that I love. We are just one big happy family,” said Foriero.

Foriero kept the scorecard and the balls for memory sake. He also bought the whole clubhouse a round.