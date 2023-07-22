CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A busy day of lacrosse in Camillus Saturday. Many local high school teams came together for the 22nd annual John Pepper Memorial Tournament.

Over a dozen of teams showcased their talents in front of college coaches for a great cause.

The Tournament honors the memory of former West Genesee player John Pepper who tragically died in 2001. Twenty-two years later, the memories live on through the sport of lacrosse.

“It’s a magical day for the Pepper family. We are always just so pleased to see so many people, so many families, relatives, and friends come out for a great day of lacrosse,” said Dick Pepper, the father of John Pepper.

Over $5,000 dollars a year have been raised to help the lacrosse community in John’s honor.