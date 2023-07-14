SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The first time we met Brayden Thomas was right around this time last summer. He was a 10-year-old just back from the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships where he finished second for his age group.

This week, Thomas is heading back there. He is just one of 75 youth golfers to qualify worldwide.

“I think I have a pretty good mindset. I never try and get too down on myself. I never try and get too up on myself. I just try and keep a good train of thought and focus. I was excited because I have already been there before. Now I know what to expect. Now I just know, so I am ready to play golf instead of focusing on other things.”

The first round of the event is scheduled for this Saturday.