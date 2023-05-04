SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

Auburn native Tim Locastro. down on a rehab assignment from the New York Mets made his Syracuse debut on Thursday night. Locastro went 1-5 at the plate and a run scored. He also had a fantastic catch in right-center field, robbing Dustin Peterson of extra bases.

The Syracuse Mets were haunted by mistakes on Thursday night, walking 13 batters and committing three errors in the midst of a 6-4 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A Philadelphia Phillies) at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets have now lost four games in a row and the first two games in the six-game series.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Lehigh Valley with the third game of the series on Friday at 6:35 p.m.